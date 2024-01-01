$13,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GLS CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED SEAT & STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
135,000KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF5JU568025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Front, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Sport Heated Front Seat, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Hyundai Elantra