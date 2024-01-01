Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* <span>Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L 4CYL</span><span> with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Front, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Sport Heated Front Seat, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicator,</span><span> Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span></span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED SEAT & STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA BLIND SPOT HEATED SEAT & STEERING BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11153962
  2. 11153962
  3. 11153962
  4. 11153962
  5. 11153962
  6. 11153962
  7. 11153962
  8. 11153962
  9. 11153962
  10. 11153962
  11. 11153962
  12. 11153962
  13. 11153962
  14. 11153962
  15. 11153962
  16. 11153962
  17. 11153962
  18. 11153962
  19. 11153962
  20. 11153962
  21. 11153962
  22. 11153962
  23. 11153962
  24. 11153962
  25. 11153962
  26. 11153962
  27. 11153962
  28. 11153962
  29. 11153962
  30. 11153962
  31. 11153962
  32. 11153962
  33. 11153962
  34. 11153962
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
135,000KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF5JU568025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GL 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Front, Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Bucket Sport Heated Front Seat, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2013 Volkswagen Passat CC SPORTLINE 2.0T CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Volkswagen Passat CC SPORTLINE 2.0T CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS 175,940 KM $11,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 MINI Cooper 1.6 TURBO *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2017 MINI Cooper 1.6 TURBO *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 93,360 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Milton, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL 211,320 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra