Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,010KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE8JC091060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2573
  • Mileage 148,010 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Nice clean Toyota Corolla LE 1.8L with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, and All the Power Options !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Compass Direction
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Toyota Corolla