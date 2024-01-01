Menu
*DIAMOND LEATHER SEATS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Dodge Ram Warlock Special Editions 1500 Crew Cab V6 3,6L Sport Hood with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Diamond Leather Interior. Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats, Running Boards, Heated Steering Wheel, Direction Compass, Bluetooth, Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Alloys, Side Running Boards, Side Turning Signals, Touch Screen, Diamond Leather Red Stitching Interior, Reverse Parking Sensors, Driver Power Seat, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

30,500 KM

$38,895

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

V6 WARLOCK SPECIAL EDITIONS 4WD CREW NAVI CAMERA HEATED STEERING/LEATHER SEAT BLUETOOTH

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

V6 WARLOCK SPECIAL EDITIONS 4WD CREW NAVI CAMERA HEATED STEERING/LEATHER SEAT BLUETOOTH

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$38,895

+ taxes & licensing

30,500KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LG4MS593104

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2264
  • Mileage 30,500 KM

*DIAMOND LEATHER SEATS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Dodge Ram Warlock Special Editions 1500 Crew Cab V6 3,6L Sport Hood with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Diamond Leather Interior. Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Heated Leather Seats, Running Boards, Heated Steering Wheel, Direction Compass, Bluetooth, Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Alloys, Side Running Boards, Side Turning Signals, Touch Screen, Diamond Leather Red Stitching Interior, Reverse Parking Sensors, Driver Power Seat, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

tinted windows

Leather Interior

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255

$38,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2021 RAM 1500 Classic