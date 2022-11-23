$CALL+ tax & licensing
Minden Subaru
705-286-6126
2019 Subaru Outback
Touring
Location
13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0
92,110KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9368257
- Stock #: 2125L
- VIN: 4S4BSDGC3K3342162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tungsten
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,110 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rainsensing wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
7 Speakers
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Tailgate
HITCH
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic day-night rearview mirror
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
13061 ON-35, Minden, ON K0M 2K0