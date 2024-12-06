$5,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Toyota Yaris
2007 Toyota Yaris
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
Sale
$5,699
+ taxes & licensing
105,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDBT923171174742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2007 TOYOTA YARIS LOW KM!!105,000KM$5,699+HST/LICENSING
✅️ Clean Title. Carfax Available.
✅️ 6/12/24/36 Month Extended Warranty Available
+ New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed.
Features:
Entertainment:•AM/FM stereo
•CD player•Safety
Child safety locks:•Driver air bag•Passenger air bag
Interior:•Pass-through rear seat•Rear bench seat•Air Conditioning
Exterior:•Wheel covers•2nd Set of Tires•2nd Set of Rims
✅️Vehicle runs and drives. As per UCDA advertising guidelines:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.” 647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
✅️ Clean Title. Carfax Available.
✅️ 6/12/24/36 Month Extended Warranty Available
+ New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed.
Features:
Entertainment:•AM/FM stereo
•CD player•Safety
Child safety locks:•Driver air bag•Passenger air bag
Interior:•Pass-through rear seat•Rear bench seat•Air Conditioning
Exterior:•Wheel covers•2nd Set of Tires•2nd Set of Rims
✅️Vehicle runs and drives. As per UCDA advertising guidelines:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.” 647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Komfort Motors
2010 Toyota Matrix XR 150,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris LE 267,000 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix 162,000 KM SOLD
Email Komfort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,699
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2007 Toyota Yaris