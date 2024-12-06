Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2007 TOYOTA YARIS LOW KM!!</div><div>105,000KM</div><div>$5,699+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>✅️ Clean Title. Carfax Available.</div><div><br></div><div>✅️ 6/12/24/36 Month Extended Warranty Available</div><div><br></div><div>+ New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed.</div><div><br></div><div>Features:</div><div><br></div><div>Entertainment:</div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>•AM/FM stereo</span><br></div><div>•CD player</div><div>•Safety</div><div><br></div><div>Child safety locks:</div><div>•Driver air bag</div><div>•Passenger air bag</div><div><br></div><div>Interior:</div><div>•Pass-through rear seat</div><div>•Rear bench seat</div><div>•Air Conditioning</div><div><br></div><div>Exterior:</div><div>•Wheel covers</div><div>•2nd Set of Tires</div><div>•2nd Set of Rims</div><div><br></div><div>✅️Vehicle runs and drives. As per UCDA advertising guidelines:</div><div>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.” 647 685 3345</div><div>JOHN TARABOULSI</div><div>1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5</div><div>MISSISSAUGA, ON</div><div>KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div>

2007 Toyota Yaris

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Yaris

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Yaris

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1715437500
  2. 1715437500
  3. 1715437500
  4. 1715437500
  5. 1715437500
  6. 1715437500
  7. 1715437500
  8. 1715437500
  9. 1715437500
  10. 1715437500
  11. 1715437500
  12. 1715437500
  13. 1715437500
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
Sale

$5,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,000KM
Used
VIN JTDBT923171174742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 TOYOTA YARIS LOW KM!!105,000KM$5,699+HST/LICENSING
✅️ Clean Title. Carfax Available.
✅️ 6/12/24/36 Month Extended Warranty Available
+ New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed.
Features:
Entertainment:•AM/FM stereo
•CD player•Safety
Child safety locks:•Driver air bag•Passenger air bag
Interior:•Pass-through rear seat•Rear bench seat•Air Conditioning
Exterior:•Wheel covers•2nd Set of Tires•2nd Set of Rims
✅️Vehicle runs and drives. As per UCDA advertising guidelines:When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.” 647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2010 Toyota Matrix XR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2010 Toyota Matrix XR 150,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2008 Toyota Yaris LE 267,000 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Matrix for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Toyota Matrix 162,000 KM SOLD

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,699

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Yaris