2008 TOYOTA YARIS

266,000KM

$3,699+HST/LICENSING

✅️ CLEAN TITLE

CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=P+YqHaE15GkhBCiSvPX2ZsRXFVEQFpqm

✅️ 6 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

✅️ RUST PROOFING AVAILABLE
 
✅️ Runs & Drives.
 
+ New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed✅️ 

647 685 3345
JOHN TARABOULSI
1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5
MISSISSAUGA, ON
KOMFORT MOTORS
www.komfortmotors.com

Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines found at https://www.ucda.org/dealer-faqs/advertising/ :
When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: "Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499."

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
Sale

$3,699

+ taxes & licensing

267,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKT923885145653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 267,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2008 Toyota Yaris