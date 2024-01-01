$3,699+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Toyota Yaris
LE
2008 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499
Sale
$3,699
+ taxes & licensing
267,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDKT923885145653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 267,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2008 TOYOTA YARIS
266,000KM
$3,699+HST/LICENSING
✅️ CLEAN TITLE
CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=P+YqHaE15GkhBCiSvPX2ZsRXFVEQFpqm
✅️ 6 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
✅️ RUST PROOFING AVAILABLE ✅️ Runs & Drives. + New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed✅️ 647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORSwww.komfortmotors.com
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines found at https://www.ucda.org/dealer-faqs/advertising/ :When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.”
266,000KM
$3,699+HST/LICENSING
✅️ CLEAN TITLE
CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=P+YqHaE15GkhBCiSvPX2ZsRXFVEQFpqm
✅️ 6 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
✅️ RUST PROOFING AVAILABLE ✅️ Runs & Drives. + New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed✅️ 647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORSwww.komfortmotors.com
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines found at https://www.ucda.org/dealer-faqs/advertising/ :When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.”
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Komfort Motors
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 64,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris 180,000 KM $4,299 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris LE 266,000 KM $3,799 + tax & lic
Email Komfort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,699
+ taxes & licensing
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2008 Toyota Yaris