Menu
Account
Sign In
 ✅️ 6 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE<div><br></div><div>✅️ RUST PROOFING AVAILABLE</div><div><br></div><div>✅️ Runs & Drives. No Accidents. Clean Carfax</div><div><br></div><div>+ New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed</div><div>+ New Brakes & Tires <span style=font-size: 1em;> ✅️ </span></div><div><br></div><div>$4,699+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>2009 TOYOTA YARIS</div><div><br></div><div>205,000KM</div><div><br></div><div>*POWER FEATURES*</div><div><br></div><div>$4,699+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>VEH RUNS & DRIVES FINE. Vehicle runs & Drives. When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.”</div><div><br></div><div>647 685 3345</div><div>JOHN TARABOULSI</div><div>1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5</div><div>MISSISSAUGA, ON</div><div>KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div><div><br></div><div>2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Honda Toyota Mazda Ford Chevrolet BMW Audi Mercedes Benz Certified Used Cars Available for Toronto, North York, Mississauga, Scarborough, Brampton, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Caledon, Kitchener, Waterloo, Markham & Richmond Hill</div>

2009 Toyota Yaris

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1714478539
  2. 1714478539
  3. 1714478539
  4. 1714478539
  5. 1714478539
  6. 1714478539
  7. 1714478539
  8. 1714478539
  9. 1714478539
  10. 1714478539
  11. 1714478539
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
209,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKT923795258656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 ✅️ 6 MONTH EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
✅️ RUST PROOFING AVAILABLE
✅️ Runs & Drives. No Accidents. Clean Carfax
+ New Synthetic Oil & Filter changed+ New Brakes & Tires  ✅️ 
$4,699+HST/LICENSING
2009 TOYOTA YARIS
205,000KM
*POWER FEATURES*
$4,699+HST/LICENSING
VEH RUNS & DRIVES FINE. Vehicle runs & Drives. When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $499.”
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Honda Toyota Mazda Ford Chevrolet BMW Audi Mercedes Benz Certified Used Cars Available for Toronto, North York, Mississauga, Scarborough, Brampton, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Caledon, Kitchener, Waterloo, Markham & Richmond Hill

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla S 0 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 226,170 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 178,000 KM SOLD

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,699

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Yaris