<p><span>2010 FORD FLEX LIMITED AWD WITH</span><span><span> </span>ONLY 127K!!! 7-SEATER & FULLY LOADED!</span><span> DUO-SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, </span><span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AUTOMATIC,</span><span> RADIO, AUX,<span> </span>ONTARIO (NORMAL) CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1714235361322_2587094964828167 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> </span><span>EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p><span>CALL AT 416-505-3554</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p> <br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p> <br></p><p>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p>

2010 Ford Flex

127,000 KM

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Flex

4dr Limited AWD l Fully Loaded! Duo-sunroof! 7-seater! ONLY 127K!!

2010 Ford Flex

4dr Limited AWD l Fully Loaded! Duo-sunroof! 7-seater! ONLY 127K!!

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMHK6DC8ABD02393

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D02393
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

2010 FORD FLEX LIMITED AWD WITH ONLY 127K!!! 7-SEATER & FULLY LOADED! DUO-SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AUTOMATIC, RADIO, AUX, ONTARIO (NORMAL) CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

All Wheel Drive
Pwr steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Bright polished exhaust tips
EasyFuel capless fuelling system

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
LED taillamps
Rear 2-speed wiper
Chrome beltline
Chrome tri-bar front grille
High intensity discharge (HID) auto headlamps
Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers

Reverse Sensing System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
110V Inverter
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Sunglass Holder
(2) coat hooks
Locking glovebox
Instrument panel storage bin
Front seatback map pockets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
(3) grab handles
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Chrome scuff plates
Message centre w/trip computer
Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control
(12) cup/bottle holders
Grocery bag hooks in cargo area
Overhead console w/dome light

Child safety rear door locks
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Front seat side impact airbags
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
Advance Trac w/roll stability control
All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor
Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system

low oil pressure
low washer fluid
door ajar
storage
outside temp
cargo area
oil change
liftgate
load-limiting retractors
2nd row footrests
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS)
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
lamp outage
Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners
17 spare tire & wheel
ambient
Cockpit Integrated Display -inc: compass
driver/passenger temp
Front row centre console w/armrest
liftgate ajar & low coolant
Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading
driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing
Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows
audio info

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2010 Ford Flex