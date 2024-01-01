Menu
CERTIFIED, 2011 ACURA RDX AWD, SPORT SUV UTILITY 4D AWD 2.3L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL. EXCELLENT CONDITION EXCELLENT CONDITION</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal; background: white;> </p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>4 CYLINDER GAS,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>SUNROOF,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>AIR CONDITIONING, </span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>ANTI-LOCK BRAKES,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>AWD</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>LEATHER INTERIOR,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>HEATED SEATS,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>DUAL AIRBAG SIDE,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>POWER STEERING,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>POWER LOCKS,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>CRUISE CONTROL,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>TRACTION CONTROL,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>NAVIGATION SYSTEM,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>MEMORY SEAT,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>BLUETOOTH,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>BACKUP CAMERA,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>SUPERCHARGED/TURBO, </span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>DUAL SHIFT MODE,</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>XENON HEADLIGHTS,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-bottom: 0cm; line-height: normal; background: white;> </p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY</span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi;> </span></p><p style=background: white; margin: 0cm 0cm 0cm 18.0pt;><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>VICTORY MOTORS CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION & SAFETY

WARRANTY INCLUDED: GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIMS

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8 MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8 </span></p>

2011 Acura RDX

164,000 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr

2011 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5J8TB1H22BA802566

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

CERTIFIED, 2011 ACURA RDX AWD, SPORT SUV UTILITY 4D AWD 2.3L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL. EXCELLENT CONDITION

 

4 CYLINDER GAS,

SUNROOF,

AIR CONDITIONING,

ANTI-LOCK BRAKES,

AWD

LEATHER INTERIOR,

HEATED SEATS,

DUAL AIRBAG SIDE,

POWER STEERING,

POWER LOCKS,

CRUISE CONTROL,

TRACTION CONTROL,

NAVIGATION SYSTEM,

MEMORY SEAT,

BLUETOOTH,

BACKUP CAMERA,

SUPERCHARGED/TURBO,

DUAL SHIFT MODE,

XENON HEADLIGHTS,

 

IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY

 

VICTORY MOTORS CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY.

 

ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION & SAFETY  

 

WARRANTY INCLUDED: GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIMS

PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE  WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

CD Player

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

2011 Acura RDX