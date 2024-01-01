$9,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr
2011 Acura RDX
AWD 4dr
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED, 2011 ACURA RDX AWD, SPORT SUV UTILITY 4D AWD 2.3L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL. EXCELLENT CONDITION
4 CYLINDER GAS,
SUNROOF,
AIR CONDITIONING,
ANTI-LOCK BRAKES,
AWD
LEATHER INTERIOR,
HEATED SEATS,
DUAL AIRBAG SIDE,
POWER STEERING,
POWER LOCKS,
CRUISE CONTROL,
TRACTION CONTROL,
NAVIGATION SYSTEM,
MEMORY SEAT,
BLUETOOTH,
BACKUP CAMERA,
SUPERCHARGED/TURBO,
DUAL SHIFT MODE,
XENON HEADLIGHTS,
IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY
VICTORY MOTORS CERTIFIED DEALERSHIP BY OMVIC, WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU! THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY.
ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION & SAFETY
WARRANTY INCLUDED: GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN / TRANSMISSION /DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIMS
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL FOR FURTHER INQUIRIES AND TEST DRIVE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.VICTORYMOTORS.CA, PHONE +1 416 452 7777 ADDRESS: 1000 DUNDAS ST E. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y 2B8
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Motors
Email Victory Motors
Victory Motors
Call Dealer
416-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-452-7777