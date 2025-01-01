2011 Mazda MAZDA2

$8,950+ tax & licensing
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,013 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 For Sale: 2011 Mazda 2 – Low KM, Auto, Safety Certified! 🚗
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable car? Check out this 2011 Mazda 2 Automatic with only 79,000 kms! This compact hatchback is perfect for city driving, first-time buyers, or anyone who wants a budget-friendly and dependable vehicle.✅ Key Features:
✔ Low Mileage: Only 79,000 kms – hard to find!
✔ Automatic Transmission – Smooth & easy to drive
✔ Backup Camera – Park with confidence
✔ Heated Seats – Stay warm in winter
✔ Great Condition – Well-maintained and safety certified
💰 Price: $9,200 + tax & licensing fees
🚀 Same-Day Financing Available! Low-interest rates & flexible terms.
🔒 Extended Warranty Options for added peace of mind!
Mississauga Auto Group – OMVIC Approved Dealer
📍 Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call/Text: 905.808.1198
🌐 Visit Us Online: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
Hurry, this low-mileage Mazda 2 won’t last long! Call us today to book a test drive. 🚗💨
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hhrEDthMOeKJbsm++Znv6AGDsvXFjdJG
