Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>🚗 For Sale: 2011 Mazda 2 – Low KM, Auto, Safety Certified! 🚗</strong></p><p>Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable car? Check out this <strong>2011 Mazda 2 Automatic</strong> with only <strong>79,000 kms</strong>! This compact hatchback is perfect for city driving, first-time buyers, or anyone who wants a budget-friendly and dependable vehicle.</p><h3>✅ <strong>Key Features:</strong></h3><p>✔ <strong>Low Mileage:</strong> Only <strong>79,000 kms</strong> – hard to find!<br />✔ <strong>Automatic Transmission</strong> – Smooth & easy to drive<br />✔ <strong>Backup Camera</strong> – Park with confidence<br />✔ <strong>Heated Seats</strong> – Stay warm in winter<br />✔ <strong>Great Condition</strong> – Well-maintained and safety certified</p><p>💰 <strong>Price:</strong> $9,200 + tax & licensing fees<br />🚀 <strong>Same-Day Financing Available!</strong> Low-interest rates & flexible terms.<br />🔒 <strong>Extended Warranty Options</strong> for added peace of mind!</p><h3>📍 <strong>Visit Us Today!</strong></h3><p><strong>Mississauga Auto Group</strong> – OMVIC Approved Dealer<br />📍 <strong>Address:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario<br />📞 <strong>Call/Text:</strong> 905.808.1198<br />🌐 <strong>Visit Us Online:</strong> <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p><p> </p><p>Hurry, this <strong>low-mileage Mazda 2</strong> won’t last long! Call us today to book a test drive. 🚗💨</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX LINK : <a class=in-cell-link style=font-family: Arial; font-size: 10pt; text-align: center; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hhrEDthMOeKJbsm++Znv6AGDsvXFjdJG target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hhrEDthMOeKJbsm++Znv6AGDsvXFjdJG</a></p>

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

79,013 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

11MM242

Watch This Vehicle
12164643

2011 Mazda MAZDA2

11MM242

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

  1. 1738863708
  2. 1738863708
  3. 1738863708
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,013KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DE1HY7B0110842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,013 KM

Vehicle Description

🚗 For Sale: 2011 Mazda 2 – Low KM, Auto, Safety Certified! 🚗

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and affordable car? Check out this 2011 Mazda 2 Automatic with only 79,000 kms! This compact hatchback is perfect for city driving, first-time buyers, or anyone who wants a budget-friendly and dependable vehicle.

✅ Key Features:

✔ Low Mileage: Only 79,000 kms – hard to find!
✔ Automatic Transmission – Smooth & easy to drive
✔ Backup Camera – Park with confidence
✔ Heated Seats – Stay warm in winter
✔ Great Condition – Well-maintained and safety certified

💰 Price: $9,200 + tax & licensing fees
🚀 Same-Day Financing Available! Low-interest rates & flexible terms.
🔒 Extended Warranty Options for added peace of mind!

📍 Visit Us Today!

Mississauga Auto Group – OMVIC Approved Dealer
📍 Address: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, Ontario
📞 Call/Text: 905.808.1198
🌐 Visit Us Online: www.mississaugaautogroup.com

 

Hurry, this low-mileage Mazda 2 won’t last long! Call us today to book a test drive. 🚗💨

 

CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hhrEDthMOeKJbsm++Znv6AGDsvXFjdJG

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 46,968 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Altima SL for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Nissan Altima SL 83,875 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V EXL AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Honda CR-V EXL AWD 201,381 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 808 1198

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA2