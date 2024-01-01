Menu
<p><span>2012 NISSAN QUEST SV WITH</span><span><span> </span>ONLY 129K!!! 7-SEATER & </span><span>LOADED! BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, </span><span>POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AUTOMATIC,</span><span> RADIO, AUX,<span> </span>KEY-LESS ENTRY, EXTRA SET OF TIRES!<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1714234218224_8596425181446183 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> ONTARIO (NORMAL) CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! SERVICED AT NISSAN! </span><span>EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p><span>CALL AT 416-505-3554</span><br></p><p> <br></p><p>VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM</p><p> <br></p><p>RAHMAN MOTORS</p><p>1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.</p><p>MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8</p><p> <br></p><p>**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**</p>

VIN JN8AE2KP4C9042798

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 042798
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

2012 NISSAN QUEST SV WITH ONLY 129K!!! 7-SEATER & LOADED! BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AUTOMATIC, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, EXTRA SET OF TIRES! ONTARIO (NORMAL) CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! SERVICED AT NISSAN! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Rear roof spoiler

Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
CVT Transmission
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine

rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Security alarm system
Day/night rearview mirror
Locking glove box
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front door map pockets
Tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way manual front passenger seat
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Full floor carpeting
6-way manual driver seat
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer

XM SATELLITE RADIO
(6) SPEAKERS
In-glass diversity antenna

Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Rearview monitor

coolant temp
dual trip odometer
outside temp
pretensioners
low fuel warning
radio data system (RDS)
(4) coat hangers
(4) cargo hooks
P225/65R16 all-season tires
Folding body-color pwr outside mirrors
MP3/WMA playback capability
Pwr speed-sensitive rack & pinion steering
16 x 7 alloy wheels
occupant sensors
& load limiters
avg MPG
2nd/3rd row reading lights
aux input jack located on radio face
Roof-mounted side curtain airbags for all rows
3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable upper anchors
3-point rear seat belts w/height adjusters
1st row active head restraints
Black sash molding
1st row center console
Drive computer -inc: avg speed
Auto-cinch rear liftgate closure
Wood tone interior trim
Dual front/rear cup holders on center console
Folding style front & rear passenger assist grips
Interior lighting -inc: front map lights
12-volt pwr outlets in center cluster & cargo area
Storage bin in cargo area
Electronic brake distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)
Nissan advanced air bag system (AABS) -inc: driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (TBMS) w/easy fill tire alert
2nd row center console (removable)
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: 4.3 color display
Pwr windows w/driver/front passenger auto up/down & driver anti-pinch feature
Dual one-touch pwr sliding doors w/selective unlock function & auto-reverse
Front/rear air conditioning w/tri-zone auto temp controls
Conversation mirror (Replaces sunglasses holder)
Driver/passenger seatback storage
iPod/USB connection located in center console
speed-sensitive volume (SSV)
Bluetooth w/steering wheel switches

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
