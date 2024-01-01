$12,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Quest
4dr SV l Loaded! Back-up Camera l Heated seats l ONLY 129K!!
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 042798
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 NISSAN QUEST SV WITH ONLY 129K!!! 7-SEATER & LOADED! BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, AUTOMATIC, RADIO, AUX, KEY-LESS ENTRY, EXTRA SET OF TIRES! ONTARIO (NORMAL) CLEAN CARFAX REPORT (WILL PROVIDE CARFAX REPORT), HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED! SERVICED AT NISSAN! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416-505-3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
