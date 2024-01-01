Menu
Rare Spec, Super Crew Lariat With 6.5 Foot Box In Pearl White Metallic Over Two Tune Cashmere & Brown Interior, State Of The Art Interior , All The Bells & Whistles Such As Leather Seats / Sunroof / Factory Navigation / Backup Assist , Bi-Led Lights / 20 Chromes Surrounded By Brand New All Seasons Tires, Brand New Front & Rear Brakes ( Rotors & Pads ), Trailer Hitch With A Factory Brake Controller, Bed Liner, Etc.

No Accidents Or Damage Reported, Ontario Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Also Showing Good Service History Through The Years, Copy Of The Carfax First Page Will Be Attached With This Add Pictures.

Outstanding Shape & Condition, 3.5 Litre V6, 4WD With 6 Speed Transmission.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2014 Ford F-150

232,816 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

232,816KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ETXEFB23036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Cashmere Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13959-TN1
  • Mileage 232,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-829-7525

