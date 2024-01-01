$19,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
Super Crew Lariat 6.5 F Box Loaded Trade In Spec
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Cashmere Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13959-TN1
- Mileage 232,816 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents Or Damage Reported, Ontario Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Also Showing Good Service History Through The Years, Copy Of The Carfax First Page Will Be Attached With This Add Pictures.
Outstanding Shape & Condition, 3.5 Litre V6, 4WD With 6 Speed Transmission.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
M&J Canada Inc
