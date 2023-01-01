Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

131,529 KM

Details Features

$14,362

+ tax & licensing
$14,362

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 10030137
  2. 10030137
$14,362

+ taxes & licensing

131,529KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030137
  • Stock #: 31709A
  • VIN: KMHD35LH6EU204613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31709A
  • Mileage 131,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

