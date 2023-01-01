$14,362+ tax & licensing
$14,362
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2014 Hyundai Elantra
GT SE
Location
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
131,529KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10030137
- VIN: KMHD35LH6EU204613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,529 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
