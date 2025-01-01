$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi Q3
quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv
2015 Audi Q3
quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # AQ1553
- Mileage 81,500 KM
Vehicle Description
✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv (Only 81,500 kms!) ✨
A compact luxury SUV with low mileage and excellent condition – this 2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv with only 81,500 kms delivers style, comfort, and Audi’s signature driving experience.
✅ 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – smooth, efficient, and responsive
✅ Quattro All-Wheel Drive – confident handling in all conditions
✅ Progressiv Package – premium tech and comfort
✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
✅ Panoramic Sunroof
✅ Power Liftgate
✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
✅ Bluetooth, Navigation & Premium Audio System
✅ Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Alloy Wheels & LED Daytime Running Lights
✅ Low kms – clean, well-maintained & drives beautifully
The Audi Q3 is known for its refined ride, upscale interior, and compact versatility – perfect for city driving, commuting, or small families looking for luxury and practicality.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-439-7689