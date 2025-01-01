Menu
<p data-start=83 data-end=159><strong data-start=83 data-end=157>✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv (Only 81,500 kms!) ✨</strong></p><p data-start=161 data-end=350>A compact luxury SUV with low mileage and excellent condition – this <strong data-start=230 data-end=257>2015 Audi Q3 Progressiv</strong> with only <strong data-start=268 data-end=282>81,500 kms</strong> delivers style, comfort, and Audi’s signature driving experience.</p><p data-start=352 data-end=873>✅ 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – smooth, efficient, and responsive<br data-start=414 data-end=417 />✅ Quattro All-Wheel Drive – confident handling in all conditions<br data-start=481 data-end=484 />✅ Progressiv Package – premium tech and comfort<br data-start=531 data-end=534 />✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats<br data-start=576 data-end=579 />✅ Panoramic Sunroof<br data-start=598 data-end=601 />✅ Power Liftgate<br data-start=617 data-end=620 />✅ Backup Camera & Parking Sensors<br data-start=653 data-end=656 />✅ Bluetooth, Navigation & Premium Audio System<br data-start=702 data-end=705 />✅ Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start & Dual-Zone Climate Control<br data-start=767 data-end=770 />✅ Alloy Wheels & LED Daytime Running Lights<br data-start=813 data-end=816 />✅ Low kms – clean, well-maintained & drives beautifully</p><p data-start=875 data-end=1059>The Audi Q3 is known for <strong data-start=900 data-end=963>its refined ride, upscale interior, and compact versatility</strong> – perfect for city driving, commuting, or small families looking for luxury and practicality.</p><p data-start=1061 data-end=1138>💰 <strong data-start=1064 data-end=1136>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1140 data-end=1202>📍 <strong data-start=1143 data-end=1156>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1140 data-end=1202><strong data-start=1143 data-end=1156>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2015 Audi Q3

81,500 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi Q3

quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv

13184921

2015 Audi Q3

quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1EFEFSXFR013153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AQ1553
  • Mileage 81,500 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
