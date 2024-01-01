Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Clean, Clean, Clean, Low Kms Crew Cab SLE Z71, Local Mature Ontario Ownership According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Powered V8 5.3 Litre Engine 6 Speed Transmission 4WD, Local Cadillac Dealership Trade In, Outstanding Shape And Condition.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIF</strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>IED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

163,293 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE Z71 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab SLE Z71 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1723091207
  2. 1723091244
  3. 1723091244
  4. 1723091241
  5. 1723091242
  6. 1723091244
  7. 1723091243
  8. 1723091310
  9. 1723091311
  10. 1723091311
  11. 1723091310
  12. 1723091311
  13. 1723091308
  14. 1723091310
  15. 1723091311
  16. 1723091309
  17. 1723091307
  18. 1723091311
  19. 1723091310
  20. 1723091342
  21. 1723091342
  22. 1723091341
  23. 1723091342
  24. 1723091341
  25. 1723091383
  26. 1723091383
  27. 1723091384
  28. 1723091385
  29. 1723091382
  30. 1723091382
  31. 1723091384
  32. 1723091381
  33. 1723091384
  34. 1723091383
  35. 1723091415
  36. 1723091411
  37. 1723091416
  38. 1723091414
  39. 1723091416
  40. 1723091416
  41. 1723091415
  42. 1723091415
  43. 1723091414
  44. 1723091416
  45. 1723091450
  46. 1723091448
  47. 1723091448
  48. 1723091449
  49. 1723091449
  50. 1723091448
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,293KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2TEC4FG411079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Limited Addiction Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean, Clean, Clean, Low Kms Crew Cab SLE Z71, Local Mature Ontario Ownership According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Powered V8 5.3 Litre Engine 6 Speed Transmission 4WD, Local Cadillac Dealership Trade In, Outstanding Shape And Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation 4WD 128,175 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma DOUBLE CAB LONG BOX TRD SPORT for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Toyota Tacoma DOUBLE CAB LONG BOX TRD SPORT 187,572 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X1 X! XDrive 28I for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 BMW X1 X! XDrive 28I 142,470 KM $16,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500