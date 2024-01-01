$21,998+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab SLE Z71 4WD
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Crew Cab SLE Z71 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Limited Addiction Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 163,293 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean, Clean, Clean, Low Kms Crew Cab SLE Z71, Local Mature Ontario Ownership According To A Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Powered V8 5.3 Litre Engine 6 Speed Transmission 4WD, Local Cadillac Dealership Trade In, Outstanding Shape And Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525