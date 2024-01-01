$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive No Accident Harman Kardon HUD Sunroof
2016 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive No Accident Harman Kardon HUD Sunroof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
201,171KM
Used
VIN WBA3N9C50GK250957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 13669A
- Mileage 201,171 KM
Vehicle Description
The 4 Series delivers on all that was promised performance and luxury wise, while also being one of the most beautifully crafted vehicles. This 2016 BMW 4 Series is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This 4 Series takes the performance traits of its 3 Series sibling: agility, acceleration, and overall balance, and goes one better. With a slightly wider stance and lower center of gravity, the 4 Series becomes the perfect driving partner if you enjoy cutting passionately into the corners. BMW has long shaped its cabins around the driver, and that focus remains here, with a driver aimed cockpit, refined and centered around the most important individual in the car.This coupe has 201,171 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 4 Series's trim level is 428i xDrive. Beautifully built and designed, this 4 Series BMW 428i offers much more than the obvious turbo powered engine and full time all wheel drive. Other options include a heads up display, a sunroof, navigation, heated Dakota leather sport seats, memory settings, hands free decklid, multifunction heated sport steering wheel, blind spot detection, parking sensors, a rear camera, ambient interior lighting, BMW Sport doorsills, automatic climate control, extended information display, Bluetooth, auxiliary input, USB audio integration, and pre-wiring for satellite radio.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Power Sport Seats -inc: driver memory
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Style Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
60 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Premium audio system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
2016 BMW 4 Series