Menu
Account
Sign In
✅️ 6 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY!<div><br></div><div>✅️ SAFETY CERTIFIED & RUST PROOFED </div><div><br></div><div>✅️ $7,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️</div><div><br></div><div>+ NEW BRAKES ✅️ </div><div><br></div><div>+ NEW TIRES ✅️</div><div><br></div><div>2016 FORD FOCUS SE</div><div><br></div><div>193,000KM</div><div><br></div><div>*ALL POWER FEATURES*</div><div><br></div><div>$7,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div><br></div><div>NO WALK INS</div><div><br></div><div>APPOINTMENT ONLY</div><div><br></div><div>PLEASE CALL</div><div><br></div><div>647 685 3345</div><div>JOHN TARABOULSI</div><div>1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5</div><div>MISSISSAUGA, ON</div><div>KOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div>

2016 Ford Focus

193,004 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1710289932
  2. 1710289932
  3. 1710289932
  4. 1710289932
  5. 1710289932
  6. 1710289932
  7. 1710289932
  8. 1710289932
  9. 1710289932
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
193,004KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3F22GL353166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,004 KM

Vehicle Description

✅️ 6 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY!
✅️ SAFETY CERTIFIED & RUST PROOFED 
✅️ $7,999+HST/LICENSING
+ OIL & FILTER CHANGED ✅️
+ NEW BRAKES ✅️ 
+ NEW TIRES ✅️
2016 FORD FOCUS SE
193,000KM
*ALL POWER FEATURES*
$7,999+HST/LICENSING
NO WALK INS
APPOINTMENT ONLY
PLEASE CALL
647 685 3345JOHN TARABOULSI1849 MATTAWA AVE L4X 1K5MISSISSAUGA, ONKOMFORT MOTORS WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE 0 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Civic DX-G for sale in Mississauga, ON
2006 Honda Civic DX-G 0 KM $3,099 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GX 230,000 KM $4,399 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus