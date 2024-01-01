Menu
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, CARGO TRANSIT CONNECT, DIVIDER</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2016 Ford Transit Connect

206,000 KM

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1713310971
  2. 1713310974
  3. 1713310976
  4. 1713310977
  5. 1713310978
  6. 1713310979
  7. 1713310980
  8. 1713310982
  9. 1713310983
  10. 1713310972
  11. 1713310973
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

206,000KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
