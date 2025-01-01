Menu
TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB SLE ALL TERRAIN, 6.5 FT BOX, A SHARP WELL EQUIPPED PERFORMANCE MACHINE, LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK WITH NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ).

CREW CAB 6.5 FT BOX 5.3 LITRE V8 ENGINE 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4WD, MOLDED LEATHER SEATS/ INDIVIDUAL HEATED POWERED FRONT SEATS / MIDDLE CONSOLE / GM TRAILERING PACKAGE / BACKUP ASSIST / LED LIGHTING /  SPRAY ON BEDLINER / SOFT BED COVER / HEAVY DUTY RUNNING BOARDS / OFF ROAD SUSPENSION / 18 MULTI SPOKE OFF ROADING WHEELS SURROUNDED BY GREAT RUBBER / KEYLESS ENTRY & KEYLESS START / REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER / ETC.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

200,788 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAB SLE ALL TERRAIN 6.5 FT

12263074

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

CREW CAB SLE ALL TERRAIN 6.5 FT

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,788KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC9GG371556

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14135-T
  • Mileage 200,788 KM

TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB SLE ALL TERRAIN, 6.5 FT BOX, A SHARP WELL EQUIPPED PERFORMANCE MACHINE, LOCAL ONTARIO TRUCK WITH NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ).

CREW CAB 6.5 FT BOX 5.3 LITRE V8 ENGINE 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4WD, MOLDED LEATHER SEATS/ INDIVIDUAL HEATED POWERED FRONT SEATS / MIDDLE CONSOLE / GM TRAILERING PACKAGE / BACKUP ASSIST / LED LIGHTING /  SPRAY ON BEDLINER / SOFT BED COVER / HEAVY DUTY RUNNING BOARDS / OFF ROAD SUSPENSION / 18" MULTI SPOKE OFF ROADING WHEELS SURROUNDED BY GREAT RUBBER / KEYLESS ENTRY & KEYLESS START / REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER / ETC.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2019 RAM 3500 CREW CAB LIMITED 6.7 CUMMINS DIESEL for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 RAM 3500 CREW CAB LIMITED 6.7 CUMMINS DIESEL 62,340 KM $59,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW CAB LT Z-71 IN BLACK for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CREW CAB LT Z-71 IN BLACK 141,084 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 6.5Ft Box Loaded for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 6.5Ft Box Loaded 219,373 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-829-XXXX

416-829-7525

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2016 GMC Sierra 1500