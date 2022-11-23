Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

120,066 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

2.4L GL

Location

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

120,066KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9387622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,066 KM

Vehicle Description

This stylish, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata has a spacious interior with road-trip-worthy seats, a long list of standard features, and a smooth ride. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot.

This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is GL. Bluetooth connectivity, a 5 inch touchscreen with a backup camera, heated front seats, and 17 inch alloy wheels are just a few of the features on the well appointed GL trim. It offers an outstanding value in a car with a modern, refined look inside and out. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

