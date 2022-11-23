$12,888+ tax & licensing
905-722-8650
2016 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GL
Location
Bill Bennett Motors
1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$12,888
- Listing ID: 9387622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,066 KM
Vehicle Description
This stylish, fuel-efficient Hyundai Sonata has a spacious interior with road-trip-worthy seats, a long list of standard features, and a smooth ride. This 2016 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot.
This Hyundai Sonata defines its competitive segment. It's a contemporary family car that gives you everything you could ask of a midsize sedan. The smooth ride keeps everyone comfortable and the excellent fuel economy lets you keep going without too many trips to the pump. This Sonata's excellent safety rating lets you drive with confidence. From your commute to your weekend road trip to everything in between, this Hyundai Sonata delivers where it counts. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is GL. Bluetooth connectivity, a 5 inch touchscreen with a backup camera, heated front seats, and 17 inch alloy wheels are just a few of the features on the well appointed GL trim. It offers an outstanding value in a car with a modern, refined look inside and out. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Backup Camera, Aluminum Wheels.
Vehicle Features
