2016 Lamborghini Huracan
LP580-2
Bill Bennett Motors
1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$239,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 60,806 KM
Vehicle Description
A hot pink flash on the road, the LP580-2 roars to life with the Lamborghini hand-built 5.2L V10 driving the rear wheels. Forged carbon trim, air-rise suspension, sports exhaust, and a very tasteful wrap are featured on this originally white Huracan. Pictures don't do this Lamborghini justice.
