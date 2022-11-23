Menu
2016 Lamborghini Huracan

60,806 KM

$239,888

+ tax & licensing
Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

LP580-2

Location

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$239,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,806KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9387607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 60,806 KM

Vehicle Description

A hot pink flash on the road, the LP580-2 roars to life with the Lamborghini hand-built 5.2L V10 driving the rear wheels. Forged carbon trim, air-rise suspension, sports exhaust, and a very tasteful wrap are featured on this originally white Huracan. Pictures don't do this Lamborghini justice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Bluetooth

