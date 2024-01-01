Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!<br /><br />CERTIFIED RAM 1500, 5.7L HEMI, WITH ONLY 78,000KM, CREW CAB, RUNNING BOARDS, POWERED TOMMY LIFT GATE<br /><br />CARFAX CANADA Verified, BLUETOOTH,ALL POWERED,A/C,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing<br /><br />www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com<br /><br />All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!<br /><br />-------------------------------------------------<br /><br /> <br /><br /> <br /><br />OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:<br /><br />1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6<br /><br />@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue<br /><br /> <br /><br />Thank you!!!<br /><br /> <br /><br />905 278 1300<br /><br /> <br /><br />www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com<br /><br /> <br /><br />UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p>

2016 RAM 1500

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 RAM 1500

CERTIFIED, ONLY 78,000, 5.7L HEMI, POWER LIFTGATE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

CERTIFIED, ONLY 78,000, 5.7L HEMI, POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1707517847
  2. 1707517848
  3. 1707517851
  4. 1707517856
  5. 1707517857
  6. 1707517859
  7. 1707517867
  8. 1707517866
  9. 1707517866
  10. 1707517860
  11. 1707517867
  12. 1707517867
  13. 1707517867
  14. 1707517850
  15. 1707517853
  16. 1707517856
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
78,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED RAM 1500, 5.7L HEMI, WITH ONLY 78,000KM, CREW CAB, RUNNING BOARDS, POWERED TOMMY LIFT GATE

CARFAX CANADA Verified, BLUETOOTH,ALL POWERED,A/C,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2012 Ford F-250 SUPER LOW KM, CREW CAB, 8 FOOT BOX, POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Ford F-250 SUPER LOW KM, CREW CAB, 8 FOOT BOX, POWER LIFTGATE 124,000 KM $12,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, DIESEL, T-250 MEDIUM ROOF for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit CERTIFIED, DIESEL, T-250 MEDIUM ROOF 197,000 KM $21,985 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS 158,000 KM $8,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500