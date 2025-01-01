Menu
<p data-start=83 data-end=148><strong data-start=83 data-end=146>✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2017 Audi A4 Progressiv Quattro ✨</strong></p><p data-start=150 data-end=347>Stylish, refined, and packed with technology – this <strong data-start=202 data-end=247>2017 Audi A4 4dr Sedan Progressiv Quattro</strong> with <strong data-start=253 data-end=268>163,100 kms</strong> delivers a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and all-weather capability.</p><p data-start=349 data-end=852>✅ 2.0L Turbocharged Engine – smooth, powerful & fuel-efficient<br data-start=411 data-end=414 />✅ Quattro All-Wheel Drive – exceptional traction and handling<br data-start=475 data-end=478 />✅ 7-Speed S-Tronic Automatic Transmission<br data-start=519 data-end=522 />✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats<br data-start=564 data-end=567 />✅ Sunroof<br data-start=576 data-end=579 />✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera<br data-start=614 data-end=617 />✅ Front & Rear Parking Sensors<br data-start=647 data-end=650 />✅ Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto & Premium Audi Sound<br data-start=710 data-end=713 />✅ Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start<br data-start=748 data-end=751 />✅ LED Headlights, Alloy Wheels & Signature Audi Styling<br data-start=806 data-end=809 />✅ Clean, comfortable & drives beautifully</p><p data-start=854 data-end=1035>The 2017 Audi A4 Progressiv offers <strong data-start=889 data-end=949>premium comfort, sharp handling, and advanced technology</strong>—an excellent choice for anyone seeking a luxury sedan with true driving refinement.</p><p data-start=1037 data-end=1114>💰 <strong data-start=1040 data-end=1112>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1116 data-end=1178>📍 <strong data-start=1119 data-end=1132>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1116 data-end=1178><strong data-start=1119 data-end=1132>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2017 Audi A4

163,100 KM

$13,399

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv quattro

13256285

2017 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv quattro

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,399

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,100KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AA1719
  • Mileage 163,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,399

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2017 Audi A4