<p data-start=88 data-end=149><strong data-start=88 data-end=147>🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus 🔥</strong></p><p data-start=151 data-end=347>Luxury and performance meet in this <strong data-start=187 data-end=216>2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus</strong> with <strong data-start=222 data-end=237>154,000 kms</strong> – a true executive sports sedan that delivers exhilarating power, refined comfort, and advanced technology.</p><p data-start=349 data-end=850>✅ 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 – 450 HP of pure performance<br data-start=398 data-end=401 />✅ Quattro All-Wheel Drive – legendary Audi handling & control<br data-start=462 data-end=465 />✅ 7-Speed S-Tronic Dual-Clutch Transmission<br data-start=508 data-end=511 />✅ Premium Plus Package – loaded with high-end features<br data-start=565 data-end=568 />✅ Leather Sport Seats with Heating & Ventilation<br data-start=616 data-end=619 />✅ Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System<br data-start=656 data-end=659 />✅ Navigation System & 360° Backup Camera<br data-start=699 data-end=702 />✅ Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist & Parking Sensors<br data-start=758 data-end=761 />✅ Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start<br data-start=811 data-end=814 />✅ 20” Alloy Wheels & Sport Styling</p><p data-start=852 data-end=999>The 2017 Audi S6 delivers <strong data-start=878 data-end=929>supercar performance wrapped in everyday luxury</strong> – offering the perfect blend of speed, comfort, and sophistication.</p><p data-start=1001 data-end=1078>💰 <strong data-start=1004 data-end=1076>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1080 data-end=1138>📍 M&L Autos</p>

2017 Audi S6

154,000 KM

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi S6

4dr Sdn

13097510

2017 Audi S6

4dr Sdn

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUFFAFC5HN007862

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AS1762
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-439-7689

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2017 Audi S6