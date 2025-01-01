$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi S6
4dr Sdn
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # AS1762
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus 🔥
Luxury and performance meet in this 2017 Audi S6 Premium Plus with 154,000 kms – a true executive sports sedan that delivers exhilarating power, refined comfort, and advanced technology.
✅ 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 – 450 HP of pure performance
✅ Quattro All-Wheel Drive – legendary Audi handling & control
✅ 7-Speed S-Tronic Dual-Clutch Transmission
✅ Premium Plus Package – loaded with high-end features
✅ Leather Sport Seats with Heating & Ventilation
✅ Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System
✅ Navigation System & 360° Backup Camera
✅ Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist & Parking Sensors
✅ Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
✅ 20” Alloy Wheels & Sport Styling
The 2017 Audi S6 delivers supercar performance wrapped in everyday luxury – offering the perfect blend of speed, comfort, and sophistication.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
M&L Autos
905-439-7689