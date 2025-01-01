Menu
<p>One Owner, desirable Long Beach Blue with blue Stitching Black Leather Sports Heated Seats, Navigation system, Lane departure alert, Parking distance Control, Zenon head lights , Surround camera system, Keyless go, DCT 7 Speed Transmission, price includes Ontario On drive Safety certificate, Administration fee and Omvic fee, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca.</p>

2017 BMW M2

109,000 KM

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW M2

13310381

2017 BMW M2

Location

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7

905-823-5535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WBS1H9C30HV888313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Long Beach Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, desirable Long Beach Blue with blue Stitching Black Leather Sports Heated Seats, Navigation system, Lane departure alert, Parking distance Control, Zenon head lights , Surround camera system, Keyless go, DCT 7 Speed Transmission, price includes Ontario On drive Safety certificate, Administration fee and Omvic fee, for more detailed information please call 905 823 5535  or email us at sales@mac.ca.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Carbon Fiber Trim
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Leather with blue stitching
DCT 7 Speed Transmission
Sports Paddle shifters
Blue Calipers

Mississauga Auto Centre

Mississauga Auto Centre

1800 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5J 1J7
905-823-5535

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Centre

905-823-5535

2017 BMW M2