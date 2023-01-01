2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 6 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10550547

10550547 Stock #: 0227196

0227196 VIN: ZFF79ALA9H0227196

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Stock # 0227196

Mileage 40,690 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.