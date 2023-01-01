$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ferrari 488 GTB
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
40,690KM
Used
- Stock #: 0227196
- VIN: ZFF79ALA9H0227196
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
Vehicle Description
2017 FERRARI 488 GTB
This beautiful car comes with Adaptive Front Lightning system, Brake Calipers in Giallo Modena, Carbon fiber driving Zone+ LEDS, Carbon fiber Tunnel Bridge, Dashboard Inserts in Carbon Fiber, Front Suspension Lift System, Embroidered Prancing on Headrest, Rear parking Camera, Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fender, Yellow Rev Counter, Daytona Carbon Fiber Racing Seats, Sport Seat Lifter, 20inch Diamond Cut Forged Wheels. This car is powered by a turbocharged 3.9L V8 engine making 660 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 560 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm. Power is sent to the wheels by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This car is capable of going 0-60 mph in only 2.7 seconds with a maximum speed of 205 mph.
HST and licensing will be extra
Certification and e-testing are available for $699.
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
