<p data-start=93 data-end=154><strong data-start=93 data-end=152>✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWD ✨</strong></p><p data-start=156 data-end=335>Luxury, comfort, and all-weather capability come together in this <strong data-start=222 data-end=253>2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWD</strong> with <strong data-start=259 data-end=274>173,100 kms</strong> – a top-trim SUV perfect for families and commuters alike.</p><p data-start=337 data-end=860>✅ 2.0L EcoBoost V6 Engine – powerful, smooth, and efficient<br data-start=396 data-end=399 />✅ All-Wheel Drive – confidence in all road and weather conditions<br data-start=464 data-end=467 />✅ Titanium Trim – premium features & upscale interior<br data-start=520 data-end=523 />✅ Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br data-start=578 data-end=581 />✅ Panoramic Sunroof<br data-start=600 data-end=603 />✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera<br data-start=638 data-end=641 />✅ Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Premium Audio System<br data-start=693 data-end=696 />✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Adaptive Cruise Control<br data-start=749 data-end=752 />✅ Power Liftgate, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start<br data-start=803 data-end=806 />✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Stylish Exterior Design</p><p data-start=862 data-end=1034>The Ford Edge Titanium AWD delivers <strong data-start=898 data-end=964>refined comfort, advanced technology, and reliable performance</strong>, making it a versatile SUV for work, travel, or weekend adventures.</p><p data-start=1036 data-end=1113>💰 <strong data-start=1039 data-end=1111>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1115 data-end=1177>📍 <strong data-start=1118 data-end=1131>M&L Autos</strong></p><p data-start=1115 data-end=1177><strong data-start=1118 data-end=1131>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899</strong></p>

2017 Ford Edge

173,100 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

4DR TITANIUM AWD

13317521

2017 Ford Edge

4DR TITANIUM AWD

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K94HBB76972

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # FE1722
  • Mileage 173,100 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2017 Ford Edge