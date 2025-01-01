$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
4DR TITANIUM AWD
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # FE1722
- Mileage 173,100 KM
Vehicle Description
✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWD ✨
Luxury, comfort, and all-weather capability come together in this 2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWD with 173,100 kms – a top-trim SUV perfect for families and commuters alike.
✅ 2.0L EcoBoost V6 Engine – powerful, smooth, and efficient
✅ All-Wheel Drive – confidence in all road and weather conditions
✅ Titanium Trim – premium features & upscale interior
✅ Leather Interior with Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
✅ Panoramic Sunroof
✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera
✅ Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Premium Audio System
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Adaptive Cruise Control
✅ Power Liftgate, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
✅ Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights & Stylish Exterior Design
The Ford Edge Titanium AWD delivers refined comfort, advanced technology, and reliable performance, making it a versatile SUV for work, travel, or weekend adventures.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
M&L Autos
905-439-7689