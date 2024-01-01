$22,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
4WD Limited Fully Equiped 7 Passengers
2017 Ford Explorer
4WD Limited Fully Equiped 7 Passengers
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13967E1
- Mileage 142,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Outstanding Shape And Condition, Pearl White Over Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof , Leather Seats, Power Heated Front Seats, Factory Navigation, Back Up And Driving Assist, Power Tailgate, Keyless Push Start, 20" Wheels & Much More.No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) 7 Passengers, V6-3.5 Litre Engine 4WD.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525