Local Proud Ontario Ownership Since New, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report, Black XLT 3.5 Litre V6 -4WD With 6.5 Foot Box,  Local Ford Dealership Trade - In.

Great Shape & Condition, Certified Unit ....

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2017 Ford F-150

165,233 KM

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

165,233KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEX1E83HFB36218

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 14179-TL7
  • Mileage 165,233 KM

Local Proud Ontario Ownership Since New, No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report, Black XLT 3.5 Litre V6 -4WD With 6.5 Foot Box,  Local Ford Dealership Trade - In.

Great Shape & Condition, Certified Unit ....

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 6.5 Ft Box for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 6.5 Ft Box 134,142 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2 Doors Regular Cab 6.5 Ft Box for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2 Doors Regular Cab 6.5 Ft Box 215,972 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL XL SLT PREMIUM 8 PASSENGERS for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 GMC Yukon XL XL SLT PREMIUM 8 PASSENGERS 188,050 KM $27,998 + tax & lic

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

