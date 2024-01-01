Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=t-text-xl><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>1 OWNER CERTIFIED HIGH ROOF EXTENDED T-350, READY FOR WORK FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES, BOXES, DIVIDER, WORK LIGHTS AND REAR CAMERA</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></div><p> </p>

2017 Ford Transit

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, HIGH ROOF, EXTENDED, T-350, SHELVES, DI

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, HIGH ROOF, EXTENDED, T-350, SHELVES, DI

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1711659587
  2. 1711659588
  3. 1711659592
  4. 1711659589
  5. 1711659590
  6. 1711659591
  7. 1711659594
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
162,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

1 OWNER CERTIFIED HIGH ROOF EXTENDED T-350, READY FOR WORK FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES, BOXES, DIVIDER, WORK LIGHTS AND REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2019 Ford Escape CERTIFIED,4WD,LEATHER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Ford Escape CERTIFIED,4WD,LEATHER 212,000 KM $12,785 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Transit CERTIFIED,EXTENDED,SHELVING,REAR CAMERA,LOW ROOF for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford Transit CERTIFIED,EXTENDED,SHELVING,REAR CAMERA,LOW ROOF 149,000 KM $23,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM ProMaster City CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LADDER RACKS, SHELVES, INVERTER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 RAM ProMaster City CERTIFIED, LOW KM, LADDER RACKS, SHELVES, INVERTER 104,000 KM $14,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit