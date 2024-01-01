$47,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Tesla Model X
90D No Accident Autopilot 2.0 Falcon Wing Doors
2017 Tesla Model X
90D No Accident Autopilot 2.0 Falcon Wing Doors
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,844KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YJXCBE2XHF035539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,844 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Glass Roof, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Heated Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube supported & Much more!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With an interior worthy of the luxury SUV range, a drivetrain that pays for itself, and the towing you'd expect from a gas powered SUV, this Model X gives little reason to dislike it. This 2017 Tesla Model X is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
When the Tesla Model X came out, they advertised its quirks. Remember the Falcon Door commercial? While the iconic frunk and the falcon doors remain, Tesla has put a lot of work into making those quirks just icing on the cake. Take away everything that makes it iconic, the electric drivetrain, Ludicrous Mode, falcon doors, and such, and you're still left with an amazing SUV that at least gives the competition a run for its money. This Model X is the SUV of the future, so get them while they're hot. This SUV has 135,844 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Front & Rear High Efficiency -inc: 90 kWh battery engine.
Our Model X's trim level is Model X. This Model X is the quirky, fun loving electric SUV of your dreams with navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, remote keyless entry, collision mitigation, power liftgate, proximity keys, memory seats, wood trim, internet access, wireless phone connectivity, parking sensors, rear view camera, rain sensing wipers, and lane departure warning. Oh and there are falcon doors along with chrome trim, aluminum wheels, a sunroof, and remote start.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With an interior worthy of the luxury SUV range, a drivetrain that pays for itself, and the towing you'd expect from a gas powered SUV, this Model X gives little reason to dislike it. This 2017 Tesla Model X is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
When the Tesla Model X came out, they advertised its quirks. Remember the Falcon Door commercial? While the iconic frunk and the falcon doors remain, Tesla has put a lot of work into making those quirks just icing on the cake. Take away everything that makes it iconic, the electric drivetrain, Ludicrous Mode, falcon doors, and such, and you're still left with an amazing SUV that at least gives the competition a run for its money. This Model X is the SUV of the future, so get them while they're hot. This SUV has 135,844 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Front & Rear High Efficiency -inc: 90 kWh battery engine.
Our Model X's trim level is Model X. This Model X is the quirky, fun loving electric SUV of your dreams with navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, remote keyless entry, collision mitigation, power liftgate, proximity keys, memory seats, wood trim, internet access, wireless phone connectivity, parking sensors, rear view camera, rain sensing wipers, and lane departure warning. Oh and there are falcon doors along with chrome trim, aluminum wheels, a sunroof, and remote start.
This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windshield wiper deicer
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Wireless Phone Charging
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
Power Tilt Wheel
Wireless Streaming
Side Camera
WIFI
AM / FM / CD Player
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2020 Mitsubishi RVR Carplay Heated Seats Keyless Entry 67,414 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Lane Assist 82,833 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC No Accident Digital Dash AMG 360 Camera Ambient Light 63,072 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2017 Tesla Model X