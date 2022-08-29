Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

82,681 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Wolfsburg Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Wolfsburg Edition

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

  1. 9153628
  2. 9153628
  3. 9153628
  4. 9153628
  5. 9153628
  6. 9153628
  7. 9153628
  8. 9153628
  9. 9153628
  10. 9153628
  11. 9153628
  12. 9153628
  13. 9153628
  14. 9153628
  15. 9153628
  16. 9153628
  17. 9153628
  18. 9153628
  19. 9153628
  20. 9153628
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

82,681KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9153628
  • Stock #: CS754
  • VIN: 3VWDB7AJ4HM248205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS754
  • Mileage 82,681 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Wolfsburg Edition, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic transmission, and generates 6.2 highway/8.5 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 82681 kilometers! Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Wolfsburg Edition Options: This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Wolfsburg Edition offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, CD Player, MP3 Player. Safety options include Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks. Visit Us: Find this Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Wolfsburg Edition at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.4 TSI
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 205/55 R16H AS
Wheels: 16" Estrade Alloy
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
App-Connect Smartphone Integration -inc: Android Auto Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: Allstar concept front seats 6-way power adjustable driver seat w/manual lumbar support 6-way manually adjustable passenger seat and centre armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Squad Ltd.

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 35,496 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey SXT
 47,123 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 45,227 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Email Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

Call Dealer

905-366-XXXX

(click to show)

905-366-0123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory