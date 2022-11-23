Menu
2018 Cadillac XTS

96,546 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

Luxury AWD, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FULL SIZE CADILLAC LUXURY

Location

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440676
  • Stock #: 174231AP
  • VIN: 2G61N5S33J9174231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,546 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

