$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2018 Cadillac XTS
Luxury AWD, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FULL SIZE CADILLAC LUXURY
Location
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
96,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9440676
- Stock #: 174231AP
- VIN: 2G61N5S33J9174231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4