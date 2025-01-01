2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=white-space-collapse: collapse; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Triple Black Crew Cab 2LT, 6.5 F Box, Individual Heated Powered Front Seats,Middle Console, Wheel flyers, Spray-In Bed Liner, Heavy Duty Running Boards, Black Sporty Wheels, Rough Roads Tires, Bi-Led Lights, Backup Assist, Trailing Package,Etc.</p><p style=white-space-collapse: collapse; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Local Canadian Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ).</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIF</strong><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>IED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></div>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

173,703 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Z71 6.5 Foot Box

Watch This Vehicle
12059161

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Z71 6.5 Foot Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1735838494
  2. 1735838494
  3. 1735838495
  4. 1735838495
  5. 1735838495
  6. 1735838495
  7. 1735838495
  8. 1735838495
  9. 1735838495
  10. 1735838495
  11. 1735838495
  12. 1735838495
  13. 1735838496
  14. 1735838496
  15. 1735838495
  16. 1735838495
  17. 1735838495
  18. 1735838495
  19. 1735838495
  20. 1735838495
  21. 1735838495
  22. 1735838496
  23. 1735838496
  24. 1735838496
  25. 1735838496
  26. 1735838496
  27. 1735838496
  28. 1735838496
  29. 1735838496
  30. 1735838496
  31. 1735838496
  32. 1735838497
  33. 1735838497
  34. 1735838496
  35. 1735838497
  36. 1735838497
  37. 1735838497
  38. 1735838497
Contact Seller
Sale

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,703KM
VIN 3GCUKREC8JG251561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 14181-E0
  • Mileage 173,703 KM

Vehicle Description

Triple Black Crew Cab 2LT, 6.5 F Box, Individual Heated Powered Front Seats,Middle Console, Wheel flyers, Spray-In Bed Liner, Heavy Duty Running Boards, Black Sporty Wheels, Rough Roads Tires, Bi-Led Lights, Backup Assist, Trailing Package,Etc.

Local Canadian Truck According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ).

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Triple Black LTZ for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Triple Black LTZ 196,151 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB XLT 6.5 FOOT BOX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCAB XLT 6.5 FOOT BOX 165,233 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 6.5 Ft Box for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab SLE 6.5 Ft Box 134,142 KM $28,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500