2018 Hyundai Elantra

287,922 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL AS-IS

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL AS-IS

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

287,922KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 9566572
  Stock #: 17203D
  VIN: KMHD84LF3JU692133

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17203D
  • Mileage 287,922 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

