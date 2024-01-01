$12,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT
GL Auto
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED 2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT FWD 2.0L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL AUTOMATIC, SILVER COLOR ALLOY WHEEL COMES WITH :
CERTIFIED
CLOTH INTERIOR
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER & SIDE
DUAL AIRBAG
POWER STEERING
POWER LOCKS
POWER WINDOWS
CRUISE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL
BLUETOOTH
BACK-UP CAMERA
DUAL SHIFT MODE
IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY
ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES
WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
