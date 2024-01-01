Menu
<p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>CERTIFIED 2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT FWD 2.0L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL AUTOMATIC, SILVER COLOR ALLOY WHEEL COMES WITH :</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;>CERTIFIED</span></p><p class=Default><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;>CLOTH INTERIOR</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER & SIDE </span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>DUAL AIRBAG </span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER STEERING</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER LOCKS</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>POWER WINDOWS</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>CRUISE CONTROL</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>TRACTION CONTROL </span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>BLUETOOTH</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>BACK-UP CAMERA</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>DUAL SHIFT MODE</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> </span><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;>IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY</span></p><p class=Default><strong><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; color: #3a3a3a;>ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES</span></strong></p><p class=Default><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Calibri Light, sans-serif; font-size: 11.5pt;>WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.</span></p><p class=Default><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; letter-spacing: .1pt;> </span></p>

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHH35LE5JU005490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT FWD 2.0L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL AUTOMATIC, SILVER COLOR ALLOY WHEEL COMES WITH :

 CERTIFIED

CLOTH INTERIOR

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER & SIDE

DUAL AIRBAG

POWER STEERING

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

CRUISE CONTROL

TRACTION CONTROL

BLUETOOTH

BACK-UP CAMERA

DUAL SHIFT MODE

 IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY

 ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES

WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM/UNLIMTED KM.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

