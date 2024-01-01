2018 Toyota Corolla

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>IM Automatic | Air-conditioning | Heated Seats | Remote Entry | Dual Climate Control | Power Folding Mirrors | Touchscreen | Lane Departure | Collision Warning | Bluetooth Connectivity | Power Locks | Power Windows | Backup Camera | Telescopic Steering | Steering Controls | Voice Command | Hatchback and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2020 2017 2016 Hatch Toyota Corolla Camry Yaris Matrix Honda Fit Civic Accord Hyundai Veloster Accent Elantra ElantraGT Sonata Nissan Versa Note Versa Sentra Altima Maxima Mazda3 Mazda5 Mazda6 Ford Fiesta Focus Chevy Cruze Kia Forte Forte5 Subaru Impreza Legacy model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please check our website for more details.<br></div>

2018 Toyota Corolla

121,973 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM Dual Climate / Lane Departure / Collision Warning

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM Dual Climate / Lane Departure / Collision Warning

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
121,973KM
Used
VIN JTNKARJEXJJ559294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7194
  • Mileage 121,973 KM

Vehicle Description

IM Automatic | Air-conditioning | Heated Seats | Remote Entry | Dual Climate Control | Power Folding Mirrors | Touchscreen | Lane Departure | Collision Warning | Bluetooth Connectivity | Power Locks | Power Windows | Backup Camera | Telescopic Steering | Steering Controls | Voice Command | Hatchback and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2020 2017 2016 Hatch Toyota Corolla Camry Yaris Matrix Honda Fit Civic Accord Hyundai Veloster Accent Elantra ElantraGT Sonata Nissan Versa Note Versa Sentra Altima Maxima Mazda3 Mazda5 Mazda6 Ford Fiesta Focus Chevy Cruze Kia Forte Forte5 Subaru Impreza Legacy model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please check our website for more details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE / Lane Departure / Collision Warning / Blind Spot / Carplay Android for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE / Lane Departure / Collision Warning / Blind Spot / Carplay Android 98,531 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD/Push Start/Leather/Sunroof/Honda Sensing for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD/Push Start/Leather/Sunroof/Honda Sensing 118,270 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic SPORT/Honda Sensing/Sunroof/Push Remote Start/Dual Climate for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Honda Civic SPORT/Honda Sensing/Sunroof/Push Remote Start/Dual Climate 131,822 KM $20,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla