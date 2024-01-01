$17,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota Corolla
iM Dual Climate / Lane Departure / Collision Warning
2018 Toyota Corolla
iM Dual Climate / Lane Departure / Collision Warning
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
121,973KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTNKARJEXJJ559294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7194
- Mileage 121,973 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
IM Automatic | Air-conditioning | Heated Seats | Remote Entry | Dual Climate Control | Power Folding Mirrors | Touchscreen | Lane Departure | Collision Warning | Bluetooth Connectivity | Power Locks | Power Windows | Backup Camera | Telescopic Steering | Steering Controls | Voice Command | Hatchback and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2019 2020 2017 2016 Hatch Toyota Corolla Camry Yaris Matrix Honda Fit Civic Accord Hyundai Veloster Accent Elantra ElantraGT Sonata Nissan Versa Note Versa Sentra Altima Maxima Mazda3 Mazda5 Mazda6 Ford Fiesta Focus Chevy Cruze Kia Forte Forte5 Subaru Impreza Legacy model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please check our website for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2020 Toyota Corolla LE / Lane Departure / Collision Warning / Blind Spot / Carplay Android 98,531 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD/Push Start/Leather/Sunroof/Honda Sensing 118,270 KM $25,888 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic SPORT/Honda Sensing/Sunroof/Push Remote Start/Dual Climate 131,822 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2018 Toyota Corolla