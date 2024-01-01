2018 Volvo S90

Menu
2018 S90 VOLVO T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid In INSCRIPTIO <br/> <br/> <br/> Fully Loaded <br/>

116,540 KM

Details Description

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
T8 Inscription Hybrid

T8 Inscription Hybrid

Location

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

116,540KM
Used
VIN LVYBC0AL8JP036044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,540 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 S90 VOLVO T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid In INSCRIPTIO


Fully Loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

