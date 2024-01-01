Menu
2019 Audi A5

52,157 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A5

45 Technik

2019 Audi A5

45 Technik

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,157KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUFNCF54KA006068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,157 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Audi A5