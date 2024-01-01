$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Audi A5
45 Technik
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
52,157KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUFNCF54KA006068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,157 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
