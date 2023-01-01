$35,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT -Z71 6.66 Foot Box
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT -Z71 6.66 Foot Box
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$35,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Switchblade Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 114,638 KM
Vehicle Description
LT - Z 71 Off Road 4WD 6.66 Foot Box, 5.3 Litre V8 Engine, Outstanding Shape & Condition, Local Ontario Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ).
Sharp Looking Well Equipped Truck Such As GM Advanced Technology With Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Wi-Fi Hotspot, Back Assist, Touch Screen, Keyless Push Start, Keyless Entry & Remote Start, Back Window, Trailer Hitch, Spray In Bed Linner, Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Match Painted Cab Spoyler & Rain Visors, Up Greated Bug Deflector & Much More, Switchblade Silver Metallic Exterior Over Graphite Interior.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525