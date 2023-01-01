2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p> </p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>LT - Z 71 Off Road 4WD 6.66 Foot Box, 5.3 Litre V8 Engine, Outstanding Shape & Condition, Local Ontario Ownership Since New According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ).</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Sharp Looking Well Equipped Truck Such As GM Advanced Technology With Apple CarPlay, Android Auto & Wi-Fi Hotspot, Back Assist, Touch Screen, Keyless Push Start, Keyless Entry & Remote Start, Back Window, Trailer Hitch, Spray In Bed Linner, Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Match Painted Cab Spoyler & Rain Visors, Up Greated  Bug Deflector & Much More, Switchblade Silver Metallic Exterior Over Graphite Interior.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Switchblade Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 114,638 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

