$25,995
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE No Accident Backup Camera Keyless Entry Cruise Control
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
69,642KM
Used
- Stock #: 11734F
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7KR740751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/ Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,642 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 69,642 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SE. Getting this SE Grand Caravan is a huge value. Fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone climate control, all power windows and deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers make sure you stay in comfort and style no matter where you're going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Cloth Seats
BACK UP CAMERA
3RD ROW
AM / FM / CD Player
