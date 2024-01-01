Menu
2019 Ford Transit

146,000 KM

$26,985

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED,COMPRESSOR WITH HONDA ENGINE&SPITZLIFT

2019 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED,COMPRESSOR WITH HONDA ENGINE&SPITZLIFT

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price

AIR COMPRESSOR WITH HONDA GX160 ENGINE AND SPITZLIFT IN THE BACK

CERTIFIED, SUPER CLEAN LIKE NEW IN AND OUT TRANSIT T-150, FULLY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES, DRAWERS, BOXES AND DIVIDER

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,BLUETOOTH, REAR CAMERA, LANE CHANGE ASSIST

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan.

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-278-1300

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2019 Ford Transit