$25,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda CR-V
TOURING AWD / FULLY LOADED / LEATHER / PANO ROOF / PUSH START / BLIND SPOT
2019 Honda CR-V
TOURING AWD / FULLY LOADED / LEATHER / PANO ROOF / PUSH START / BLIND SPOT
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
112,544KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H96KH141491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7280
- Mileage 112,544 KM
Vehicle Description
TOURING AWD *FULLY LOADED | Leather | Blind Spot Monitor | Push/Remote Start | Dual Climate | Honda Sensing (Lane Departure, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keep Assist) | Alloys | Power Memory Seats | Heated Seats (Front and Rear) | Pano Roof | Heated Steering | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available. OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2020 2021 2017 Toyota Rav4 4Runner CH-R Highlander Honda Pilot HR-V Mazda CX-3 CX-5 CX-9 Subaru Crosstrek Forester Outback Nissan Qashqai Kicks Murano Rogue Pathfinder Kia Seltos Sportage Sorento Hyundai Santa Fe Venue VW Atlas Tiguan Chevy Equinox Ford Edge Explorer Escape Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Wireless Charger
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2019 Honda CR-V