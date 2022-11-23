$32,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Veloster
N
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 19,566 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner, no accident, clean title Hyundai Veloster N 2.0L Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual FWD in Chalk White.
The N badge signifies performance and a pure driving experience. With a 6-speed stick and 275 horsepower from the twin-scroll turbo'd 2.0L 4 banger, the Veloster N will push 15psi of boost to get you to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds. The badge adds Brembo brakes, aerodynamics from the skirts, bumper vents, and wing/lip combo, third brake light for the track, and performance pages to track everything from G's on corners and how quick you launch.
The hot-hatch is still well equipped for daily use, with heated seats, mirrors, and steering wheel, back-up camera, keyless entry, push-button start, and phone projection for both Apple and Android.
ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.
