Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Veloster

19,566 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bill Bennett Motors

905-722-8650

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Hyundai Veloster

N

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Veloster

N

Location

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

905-722-8650

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

19,566KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9391078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 19,566 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, no accident, clean title Hyundai Veloster N 2.0L Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual FWD in Chalk White.

The N badge signifies performance and a pure driving experience. With a 6-speed stick and 275 horsepower from the twin-scroll turbo'd 2.0L 4 banger, the Veloster N will push 15psi of boost to get you to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds. The badge adds Brembo brakes, aerodynamics from the skirts, bumper vents, and wing/lip combo, third brake light for the track, and performance pages to track everything from G's on corners and how quick you launch. 

The hot-hatch is still well equipped for daily use, with heated seats, mirrors, and steering wheel, back-up camera, keyless entry, push-button start, and phone projection for both Apple and Android.

ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bill Bennett Motors

2011 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sdn
 155,000 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 132,512 KM
$33,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 170,643 KM
$69,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

Bill Bennett Motors

1380 Cardiff Blvd, Unit 1, Mississauga, ON L5S 1P9

Call Dealer

905-722-XXXX

(click to show)

905-722-8650

Alternate Numbers
647-249-7358 (fax)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory