With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

119,200 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P300 SE R-Dynamic R-DYNAMIC|PANOROOF

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P300 SE R-Dynamic R-DYNAMIC|PANOROOF

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-3439

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALYL2FX2KA221311

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W3727
  • Mileage 119,200 KM

Price does not include tax or licensing*- With over 20 YEARS EXPERIENCE serving the GTA including Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton and Oakville, we pride ourselves on providing every customer with VIP treatment! With no hassle pricing and on the spot GREAT RATES financing, we can get you into the vehicle of your dreams faster and at a better price than any of our competitors. We also welcome TRADE-INS and will buy your car or sell it for you. We guarantee that our vehicles are 100% FREE OF LIENS and frame damage and for additional peace of mind, all of our vehicles are certified and come with OUR IN-HOUSE 30day/1500km WARRANTY. CALL TODAY!!!

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Sunroof

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Price Canada

Auto Price Canada

1630 Matheson Blvd, Mississauga, ON L4W 1Y4

647-824-XXXX

(click to show)

647-824-3439

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Price Canada

647-824-3439

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar