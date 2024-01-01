$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
SPORT GX / Heated Seats / Push Start / Carplay Android / Blind Spot
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
SPORT GX / Heated Seats / Push Start / Carplay Android / Blind Spot
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
89,886KM
Used
VIN JM1BPAK73K1128799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7252
- Mileage 89,886 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT GX | Automatic | Push Start | Remote Entry | Heated Seats | Blind Spot | Carplay+Android Auto | Reverse Camera | Steering Controls | Telescopic Steering | Cruise Control | *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2017 2021 2020 Toyota Matrix Corolla IM Corolla Hatch Yaris Yaris Hatch Mazda 6 Mazda 2 Chevrolet Cruze Hatch Cruze, Ford Focus Hatch Focus Fiesta Honda Fit Honda Civic Hatch Civic Accord Nissan Sentra Altima Versa Note Nissan Versa Subaru Impreza Legacy Hyundai Elantra GT Elantra Sonata Kia Rio Rio5 Forte Forte5 Optima K5 model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please visit our website for more details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Pass through rear seat
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2019 Mazda MAZDA3