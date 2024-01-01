Menu
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ G550 4MATIC The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a luxury off-road vehicle with a military heritage that was designed for the rugged outdoors. This G-Class is powered by a 416-hp 4.0L Twin turbo V8 engine which sprints from 0-60mph in 5.4 secs. This vehicle has a top speed of 130 mph. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

78,980 KM

$138,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

G 550

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

Used
  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,980 KM

2019 MERCEDES-BENZ G550 4MATIC

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Leather Interior

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats

