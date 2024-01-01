$138,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 550
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 550
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$138,888
+ taxes & licensing
78,980KM
Used
VIN WDCYC6BJ4KX302785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,980 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ G550 4MATIC
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class