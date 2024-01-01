Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>LONG RANGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE</span> | Autopilot | Pearl White | Dual Climate Control | Heated Seats | Blind Spot Cameras | Alloys | Navigation | Leather | Moonroof | Touchscreen | Lane Assist | Rear Cross Traffic | Keyless Start | Remote Entry | Power Seats | Steering Controls | Power Steering Adjust | Power Mirrors | Power Windows | Bluetooth Audio | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, Battery Check, All fluids top up, Registration and Plate Transfer, Detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine bay degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2021 2020 2018 2017 Audi Etron A4 A5 BMW 2 Series 3 Series 5 Series Porsche Taycan Mercedes C Class E Class KIA EV6 Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please see our website for further details.<br></div>

2019 Tesla Model 3

88,969 KM

Details Description Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE AWD PEARL WHITE / Autopilot / Leather / Moonroof / Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE AWD PEARL WHITE / Autopilot / Leather / Moonroof / Navi

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
88,969KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EB8KF492783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7255
  • Mileage 88,969 KM

Vehicle Description

LONG RANGE ALL WHEEL DRIVE | Autopilot | Pearl White | Dual Climate Control | Heated Seats | Blind Spot Cameras | Alloys | Navigation | Leather | Moonroof | Touchscreen | Lane Assist | Rear Cross Traffic | Keyless Start | Remote Entry | Power Seats | Steering Controls | Power Steering Adjust | Power Mirrors | Power Windows | Bluetooth Audio | and more *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, Battery Check, All fluids top up, Registration and Plate Transfer, Detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine bay degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR TWELVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(1295). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2021 2020 2018 2017 Audi Etron A4 A5 BMW 2 Series 3 Series 5 Series Porsche Taycan Mercedes C Class E Class KIA EV6 Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please see our website for further details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power folding side mirrors

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2019 Honda Civic LX / Carplay Android / Honda Sensing / Heated Seats / Reverse Camera for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX / Carplay Android / Honda Sensing / Heated Seats / Reverse Camera 59,093 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE / Lane Departure / Forward Collision Sensor / Reverse Camera / Heated Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE / Lane Departure / Forward Collision Sensor / Reverse Camera / Heated Seats 93,740 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED / 4WD / Reverse Camera / Cruise Control for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED / 4WD / Reverse Camera / Cruise Control 91,602 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3