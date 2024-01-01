$31,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Lane Assist
2019 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Lane Assist
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
106,946KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3BWRFV8KW030232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13914FA
- Mileage 106,946 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Blindspot Assist, Lane Trace Assist, Pre Collision Assist, Radar Cruise Control, Keyless Entry!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Radical design, refined driveability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This SUV has 106,946 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid LE. This all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid LE comes with some impressive features such as EV & ECO driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Radical design, refined driveability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4. This 2019 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Introducing the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4! This SUV has 106,946 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid LE. This all-wheel drive RAV4 Hybrid LE comes with some impressive features such as EV & ECO driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Windshield wiper deicer
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manual adjustable driver seat, driver seat manual adjustable lumbar support, driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft, driver seat manual adjustable cushion height and p...
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: Entune 3.0 Audio -inc: Entune App Suite Connect including traffic incidents, weather, Slacker, Yelp, sports, stocks, fuel prices and NPR1 (no subscription required), Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers, 7" dis...
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
TBD Axle Ratio
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,231 kgs (4,920 lbs)
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: transmission cooler
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V -inc: (VVT-iE) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence Electronically Driven on intake cam, (VVT-i) Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam, Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), Atkinson ...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
548.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2016 Infiniti QX50 No Accident 360CAM Sunroof Navi Leather 95,635 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2017 BMW i8 2dr Cpe 360CAM Harman Kardon Navigation Ambient Light 91,338 KM $79,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE No Accident Navigation Leather Backup Camera 87,276 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2019 Toyota RAV4