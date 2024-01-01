Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

29,175 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI 4Motion

2019 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0 TSI 4Motion

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVWVA7AU3KW211013

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 29,175 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0 TSI 4Motion for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0 TSI 4Motion 29,175 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-860-5663

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

2019 Volkswagen Golf